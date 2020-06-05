Maryland lawmakers call for a review of state’s primary election

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — While the Maryland primary may be over, state lawmakers call for a review of election problems.

Maryland’s primary election this year was different from the rest. The primary was pushed back because of COVID-19, which lead to mail-in ballots.

And on Primary Day, there were reported long lines for voter which delayed the results for hours.

During Wednesday’s Board of Public Works meeting, Lt. Gov. of Maryland, Boyd Rutherford, called on the state’s longtime elections administrator, Linda Lamone, to resign.

Hours later, in a press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said that we needed to get to bottom of the issues at board of elections.

“I agree that there was a serious lack of leadership and the tremendous problems that took place…serious failures,” said Hogan.

Congressman David Trone (D) and members of the Maryland congressional delegation, including Senator Ben Cardin (D) and Chris Van Hollen (D), are calling for a review of problems that occurred on primary election day.

The lawmakers in a statement said:

“the primary election in Maryland on Tuesday was conducted under extraordinary circumstances that required timing changes and significant adjustments to voting methods, “under this pressure, it is clear there have been a number of breakdowns in the process.”

Hogan has called on the state elections board to prepare a report to him and other state officials by July 3.