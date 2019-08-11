Maryland kicks off tax-free shopping week

MARYLAND (WDVM) – This week, deal-seeking shoppers are saving money during Maryland’s tax-free week.

Shoppers won’t need to pay Maryland’s 6 percent sales and use tax on shoes and clothing items under $100 each, along with backpack purchases up to $40. The deals end this Saturday, Aug. 17.



Sunday, shoppers took to the shelves to score the essentials. Some shoppers try to shop tax free every year.

“We try to always make a conscious effort to shop tax-free week. My son needs a new backpack. We got some shoes, he definitely needed more shoes cause he’s burning through them for school,” said David Park.

“My son needs a new backpack and lunchbox. He’s a little messy so we usually buy him t-shirts and stuff, maybe some with cool prints on them. This week is awesome because his shirts get really dirty, it’s nice to not have to pay taxes on it,” said Alyssa Marmer.

If you cant find what you’re looking for in store, you can still shop tax-free online. As long as you order an eligible item online and have it delivered before the week is over, you get the tax-free deal.