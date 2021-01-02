Maryland Governor Larry Hogan opens the new year with optimistic message

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan opened the new year with a video message to his constituents on Friday.

In the short video, Gov. Hogan spoke about looking forward to the future as the state begins its recovery from the pandemic. The governor touched on the topic of Maryland’s plans to widely distribute vaccines, as well as plans to get businesses back up and running and lower the unemployment rate.

Gov. Hogan also took time to look back on the pandemic. He expressed his gratitude for the strength of Maryland residents and essential workers during the previously unimaginable year.

“It is because of each and every one of you that we can now see a glimmer of light at the end of a very long tunnel … And set our sights on a healthier, happier, and more prosperous 2021,” said Gov. Hogan.