Maryland Department of Health introduces new COVID-19 antibody study

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland Department of Health launched a COVID-19 antibody study on August 13th, 2020 to determine the overall exposure in the state of Maryland.

This study will be conducted by thirteen hospitals around the state.

UMPC Western Maryland

Carroll County Hospital

UM Shore Medical Center at Easton

Peninsula Regional

Frederick Memorial

Anne Arundel Medical Center

MedStar Franklin Square

Johns Hopkins Health System

Howard General Hospital

Holy Cross Hospital

Shady Grove Adventist

UM Prince George’s Hospital Center

MedStar Southern Maryland

The tests will indicate whether people have had the novel coronavirus by looking for antibodies instead of the virus itself in their blood. More than 6,000 people will be tested in the initial phase. However, patients who are tested will unlikely be able to reach their test results.

Charlie Gischlar, the deputy director of media relations for the Maryland Department of Health stated, “The Maryland Department of Health is working with hospitals to determine how they would like to communicate this with their patients. Individual results will not be provided due to the lack of diagnostic capability with antibody testing in this public health surveillance activity.”

The Maryland Department of Health laboratory will process samples from patients who have their blood drawn during routine clinical care at the listed hospitals’ emergency departments or emergency rooms. The results will be reported back to the hospitals who will use the data for surge planning and community health efforts. Maryland Department of Health will include the data, including other aggregate serology data or data determined by the patient’s blood from other sources. More information on this new antibody study can be found on the Maryland Department of Health website.