Maryland Department of Health encourages physicians and patients to consider monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland Department of Health is encouraging physicians and patients to consider the monoclonal antibody treatment.

This antibody treatment has been shown to reduce the severity of symptoms and prevent hospitalization in people with mild or moderate symptoms of COVID-19.

To receive the treatment, you must be positive for COVID-19 and high risk for serious illness from the virus, which includes people at least 65 years of age or who have certain medical conditions. Treatment is through an infusion that takes about an hour, after which you will have to wait for an hour to make sure there aren’t any side effects.

Dr. Jinlene Chan, acting MDH Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services said, “Vaccines continue to be an important effort around the state to make sure that every vaccine that we receive is used. For individuals who are currently infected with COVID-19, vaccines may not be as helpful so we want to be sure that people are aware of this monoclonal antibody treatment. So that they can talk to their physician about whether or not they might meet those high risk criteria and receive this treatment at one of our infusion sites around the state.”

To receive the treatment you need a provider referral. The Maryland Department of Health has a new online portal to make that process easier.