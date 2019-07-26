Maryland considers toll plan for I-495 and I-270

Governor Hogan wants to come to an agreement on a plan as soon as possible

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — With big changes coming for drivers in our region, Maryland Department of Transportation officials are now open to a different toll lane plan for major highways in Montgomery County.

A plan to widen the beltway along I-495 and add toll lanes on I-270 could change. During a meeting on Wednesday with the Transportation Planning Board, officials agreed to consider Montgomery County’s recommendations.

“We, in Montgomery County, think that if the governor is going to move forward with his proposal, rather than starting with the expansion of the beltway by I-495 and I-95, it is much better to start with the widening of the American Legion Bridge,” said Montgomery County Councilmember, Evan Glass.

Glass, who is also a member of the Transportation and Environment Committee, said the American Legion Bridge is continuously congested. The Maryland Department of Transportation agreed to review a plan Montgomery County has in place, which also includes getting more commuters on the ICC.

“We should incentivize and encourage folks to use the ICC, which is woefully underutilized in the mid part of Montgomery County,” he stated.

Last week, Governor Larry Hogan outlined his Toll Relief Plan, and he said it would save Marylanders more than $28 million over 5 years. MDOT Secretary, Pete Rahn said, “Maryland is trying to make the plan work to save families money and time.” Councilmember Glass added, “There’s still a long way to go. There’s still a lot of analysis that needs to be done to properly vet any of these proposals.”

County officials are hoping they’ll find the best way to increase mobility around the region.