Maryland awarded federal innovation funds to address the opioid crisis on maternal and child health

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) – Experts say substance use is a leading cause of maternal death. The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) has launched a new innovative way to fight the current opioid crisis.

The MOM initiative focuses on improving care for pregnant and postpartum Medicaid participants who are diagnosed with opioid use disorder (OUD). The initiative has been put in place to ensure that expectant mothers receive better care from maternity and primary care to behavioral health care and substance use disorder treatment.

Maryland is just one of 10 states to secure MOM funding. The state will receive close to $4 million over the next five years to implement the initiative. If it performs well, there is an opportunity to receive an additional $1.5 million.