Maryland assembles crew to fight wildfires in northern California

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– Maryland has assembled and mobilized a crew of wildland firefighters to help battle ongoing wildfires in northern California as part of an agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.

This is the first out-of-state deployment for a Maryland crew this season.

The crew, MDS1, consists of 15 representatives from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources- nine from the Maryland Forest Service, four from the Maryland Park Service and two from the wildlife and heritage service. Additionally, there are four crew members from volunteer fire companies, and one is a former Maryland Conservation Corps member.

The crews will receive their assignment upon arrival in Redding, California.

“They’ve been assigned to the lime fire at the Klamath National Forest. Currently the fire is 1800 acres and being managed by type 2 instant management team. The fire is burning in rough terrain. Crews are just getting in place and trying to gain access to the fire,” said Chris Robertson, the acting state fire supervisor with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

Maryland has participated in mobilizing certified, equipped, and fully-trained wildland firefighters since 1974.