Maryland Airports Receive Funds From Maryland American Rescue Plan

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDVM) — U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Congressmen Steny H. Hoyer, John Sarbanes, Jamie Raskin, and David Trone announced Wednesday federal funding to support critical infrastructure improvements to some of Maryland’s regional airports, including operations, runway repair and cleaning and sanitization efforts to stop the spread of pathogens.

This federal funding will provide updates for day-to-day operations at our airports to ensure they can run effectively as air travel continues to increase.

Team Maryland remains committed to securing federal funding to improve safety and modernize our transportation infrastructure.

In addition, Hagerstown Regional Airport/Richard A. Henson Field (HGR) received $1.143 million in funding and Frederick Municipal Airport (FDK) received $59,000.

These funds were provided through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to the Maryland Department of Transportation (DOT).

Funds authorized under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 are available to help cover state and local funding obligations up to 100% of the cost of the project for any grants awarded in FY2020 or FY2021.

Members of the Maryland delegation have fought for funding to support our local airports throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and have delivered to Maryland airports over $100 million in funding through the American Rescue Plan.