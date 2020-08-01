Maryland above national average for census response

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — This year is not only an election year but also a census year, meaning that it will be another ten years before another one rolls around.

The 2020 Census not only counts the diverse and growing population of our country and their location but also determines the number of seats each state has in the House of Representatives. It also determines the distribution of federal funds to local communities.

Currently, Maryland ranks 13th in the United States with a 66.7% self-response rate, above the national response rate of 62.8% and ranks fifth in the U.S. In internet response.

The census also distributes federal funds, grants and support to states, counties and communities are based on population totals and breakdowns by sex, age, race and other factors.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, “Your community benefits the most when the census counts everyone. When you respond to the census, you help your community gets its fair share of the more than $675 billion per year in federal funds spent on schools, hospitals, roads, public works and other vital programs.”

The census also gives data to businesses so that they can decide where to build factories, offices and stores thus creating the potential for more jobs.

Developers use the census to build new homes and revitalize neighborhoods, while local governments use the census for public safety and emergency preparedness. Residents use the census to support community initiatives involving legislation, quality-of-life and consumer advocacy.

Brian Pile, a Hagerstown resident, echoed Governor Hogan’s statements to complete the census and stated, “I did it. I basically did it within a day of receiving it. I think Maryland is growing as far as population and it’s to our advantage in order to make sure that we are all counted and get the proper representation.”

For more information on the 2020 Census and to complete the census, visit the U.S. Census Bureau website.

The census is aimed to only count each person once so please make sure that a family member or relative has not counted you already.