Martinsburg youth help take the lead inspiring the city through music

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — It has been a rough couple of years for Martinsburg. But despite the challenges, the city is pulling together with the help of its young people.

There have been wounds to heal, such as the tragic shooting of Wayne Jones a few years ago while in police custody. Jones’ family has just won a court settlement over the killing, a step toward justice.

There was a chemical spill during the Christmas holiday that led to the evacuation of downtown neighborhoods.

And with Martinsburg youth out of school during the pandemic, the community is trying to pull together in a constructive way. Music is one such way.

“With all the chaos and all the division, just a lot of the hurt,” says youth pastor Mario Schiano di Cola, “we’re just committed to helping people. Being a light to the city.”

The band, Radial Youth, works with Schiano di Cola to inspire their peers.

“We want to let everyone in town know that there’s more to life than just the way we know it,” says Deshawn Creamer with Radial Youth.

And just this month, Martinsburg elected its first woman mayor and voted to put Cory Roman on city council, a voice from the minority community. .

Guisg Waller is a neighbor of Creamer’s and says “this is a great city. Everyone’s kind. Everyone’s nice to each other.”

MORE NEWS ON WDVM