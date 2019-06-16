Martinsburg woman dies after car crash in Rockingham County, Virginia

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A West Virginia woman died after a single-car crash in Rockingham County, Virginia.

Virginia State Police responded to the Brocks Gap Road and Bergton Road just before 7 a.m. Sunday.

A 2010 Mazda MZ3 was traveling East on Brock Gap Road when the car crossed the center-line, ran off the road, and hit an embankment.
The driver of the car, Brittany Fairman, 22, of Martinsburg, W. Va., was not wearing a seat-belt and was ejected from the car. Fairman died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

