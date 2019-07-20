Martinsburg residents learn while escaping from a museum

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — For the Kids, by George is a children’s museum in Martinsburg, West Virginia, and is a product of the Washington Heritage Trail.

“The idea came forward–to let’s have a museum that also celebrates George Washington and the culture and history of the whole eastern panhandle, and that became For the Kids, by George Children’s Museum,” said Robbie Babbitt, director for the museum.

While the majority of this nonprofit is funded by grants, they also hold fundraisers every year. For the most part, the fundraisers tend to be historically themed diners; however, the museum decided to change it up for once.

“Basically, what we’ve done is we’ve taken the three main exhibit areas and turned each one into an escape room,” said Babbitt.

So the museum invited people to participate in exploring the different exhibits, piecing clues together.

“If they get all the way to the end, they’re going to get a part of a character’s face,” said Babbitt, “and each room, you’d get a part of that character’s face until you have all of the face, and then you’re eligible for a drawing at the end.”

And so guests went through each room, solving each riddle, ultimately learning about a historical figure that made an impact on the Eastern Panhandle.

“It actually teaches you something while you’re going through,” said Amy Jones, who found the event over Facebook, “I learned a couple of different things I didn’t know about.”

While the museum took a chance on this event, the patrons seemed to enjoy it.

“I think it’s a fun, family event. And I wish I would’ve brought my kids,” said Jones, “but it’s a good thing that we’ve got the first experience, and I hope they bring more to the neighborhood like this because it’s nice.”