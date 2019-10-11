Martinsburg organization continues to help people battling with domestic violence

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM)–The month of October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and one organization in Martinsburg is committed to helping people battle domestic issues.

Community Alternatives to Violence’s mission is to help provide respectful relationships for people who have been involved in family violence. The organization provides classes for people to give them strategies of what they can do to manage their issues at home. One participant says he and his wife recently got into a scuffle, but is learning so much in the class related to domestic violence.

“People say domestic violence people say it’s more too it than physical fighting and things like that. It’s emotional and it’s a lot of things to it,” said Andrew Burnett, a participant in the class.

“It’s not something that people want to talk about because they think of scars and bruises and broken bones. It starts way back here with abusive behavior,” said Carolyn Zdziera, executive director for Community Alternatives to Violence.

The organization is having their annual community conversation event on October 31 at The Purple Iris.