Martinsburg Mayor Knowles gets down to basics first week on the job

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — It’s his first full week on the job, and Martinsburg mayor Kevin Knowles is getting down to business.

The former city councilman happens to be the president of the West Virginia Municipal League which is about to gather in Wheeling for its annual statewide conference. Knowles says he learns a lot from other cities in the Mountain State and will return with ideas to help Martinsburg move forward. As far as his agenda now, it’s pretty much the basics of running city services efficiently.

“You know there’s a lot of infrastructure projects going on now. We want to look at some possible stormwater management type projects look at some sewer and water projects. That’s typically what we want to be working on. stuff that we can get done for the long term,” Knowles said.

Knowles was chosen by council last week to replace the late Harriet Johnson, who died unexpectedly earlier this month.