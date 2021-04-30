Martinsburg Mayor Harriet Johnson leads ribbon cutting on landmark residential project downtown

Martinsburg Mayor Harriet Johnson cut the ribbon Friday to dedicate the Shenandoah Hotel residential project in the heart of downtown, expected to rejuvenate the neighborhood near the rail terminal.

The historic Shenandoah hotel, which was built in 1926, sat dormant in the heart of town since the 1950s. But with promising investment, the building has been converted into residential apartments which have quickly attracted tenants and, with them, hope for a revival of the central retail business district.

“They have this restored and brought it back,” said Johnson. “The city is so excited.”

Dan Dulyea, who serves on the Berkeley County Council, said, “They’re of the quality of apartments that it’s going to bring us some of the younger generations.”

The Shenandoah Hotel is just steps away from the commuter rail terminal, which connects with Union Station in Washington, D.C.