Martinsburg man sentenced to 100 years in prison

News

Gilbert apologized to victim's family in courtroom

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM)– A Martinsburg man was sentenced up to 100 years in prison in connection with a 2019 fatal shooting and a 2018 armed robbery.

28-year-old Alvin Gilbert previously plead guilty to second-degree murder of 26-year-old Corey Barkhamer and was sentenced to 30 years.

Additionally, Gilbert was ordered to serve consecutive prison sentences of 50 years for first-degree robbery along with other charges. According to court documents, Gilbert apologized to Barkhamer’s family in court. Police found Barkhamer inside his South Raleigh Street home with two gunshot wounds to his chest.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories