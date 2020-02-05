Martinsburg man sentenced to 100 years in prison

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM)– A Martinsburg man was sentenced up to 100 years in prison in connection with a 2019 fatal shooting and a 2018 armed robbery.

28-year-old Alvin Gilbert previously plead guilty to second-degree murder of 26-year-old Corey Barkhamer and was sentenced to 30 years.

Additionally, Gilbert was ordered to serve consecutive prison sentences of 50 years for first-degree robbery along with other charges. According to court documents, Gilbert apologized to Barkhamer’s family in court. Police found Barkhamer inside his South Raleigh Street home with two gunshot wounds to his chest.