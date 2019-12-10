Martinsburg man pleads guilty to second-degree murder

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM)– A Martinsburg man plead guilty to second-degree murder charges after fatally shooting another man in February.

Alvin Gilbert, 27, admitted to shooting 26-year-old Corey Barkhamer, but also indicated he was defending himself after the victim pulled a gun.

According to court documents, Gilbert claims Barkhamer ripped him off in a drug deal so he broke into Barkhamer’s home to talk. Gilbert claims Barkhamer drew a gun first and he acted in self-defense. Witnesses told police that they heard four or five gunshots in the incident, but no witnesses claim to have seen the shooting firsthand. However, Barkhamer was found with two gunshot wounds to his chest after the encounter.

Gilbert faces a maximum of 30 years in prison. The sentencing will take place in January.