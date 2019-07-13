Martinsburg man on the run since January, arrested in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, WV. (WDVM)– On July 10, members of the U.S. Marshals Service led – Mountain State Fugitive Task Force located and arrested a Martinsburg man who has been on the run since January in Clarksburg, WV.

Michael Payton, 34, was the last fugitive on the run from a drug conspiracy indictment handed down in federal court in March 2019. He was arrested in the 1700 block of Junkins Avenue in Clarksburg.

Payton initially provided officers with a false name but eventually admitted to his true identity. After an investigation by the Eastern Panhandle Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, Payton was one of 16 people indicted on March 19th in federal court for conspiracy to distribute heroin and cocaine.

When Michael Payton learned he violated his federal probation and was under a new indictment, Payton went into hiding. Early efforts to locate him in the state’s eastern panhandle, as well as Maryland, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, were unsuccessful.

Payton had his initial appearance and arraignment in Clarksburg and was transported back to Martinsburg to face the charges.