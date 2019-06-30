Martinsburg man murdered inside of his home

Richard Austin allegedly fled the scene in a stolen vehicle but was taken into custody after a traffic stop and is facing charges of 1st degree murder.

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — One man is dead after being shot inside of his home on the 100th block of Rosewood Drive in Martinsburg, West Virginia.

The Martinsburg Police Department responded to a 911 call of shots fired around 11:20 on Friday night.

According to a press release from the Martinsburg Police Department, the investigation revealed that Dawn Austin was home with her son and husband, when her son allegedly shot a pistol at her during an argument.

Dawn Austin was able to escape the home and seek help from a neighbor, who called 911.

Her husband, John Henderson was found dead on the scene inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso.

The son, Richard Austin allegedly fled the scene in a stolen vehicle but was taken into custody after a traffic stop and is facing charges of first degree murder.

Those who live on Rosewood Drive were shocked to see and hear about this happening in their neighborhood.

“Just very tragic. I am heartbroken that the family is displaced like this and that something like this happened in our neighborhood and to a family,” said a neighbor, Nancy Emmert.

Richard Austin is currently detained at Rockingham Regional Jail in Virginia.