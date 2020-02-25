Martinsburg man charged with 150-felony related sexual offenses

MARTINSBURG — A Martinsburg man who was charged in September 2019 for allegedly sexually assaulting and abusing a minor female was recently charged with 150 felony-related counts.

61-year-old Roy Steven Perrell was charged with 50 felony counts of sexual abuse by a person in a position of trust, 50 counts of second-degree sexual assault and 50 counts of third-degree sexual assault.

According to court documents, police were advised on August 24th that Perrell had allegedly been sexually abusing a now-14-year-old female for approximately the last two years. According to court documents, the sexual abuse is alleged to have occurred for the first time in 2016, and the last alleged incident occurred on August 24, 2019.

Perrell is being held on a $300,000 bond.