Martinsburg focused on attracting tourists to historic sites

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Martinsburg is setting out to showcase its history.

City Councilwoman Hariet Johnson is proud of investment in restoring significant properties in the downtown business district, with an entrepreneurial spirit. She points to the restoration of the century-old Shenandoah Hotel, the landmark Caperton Railway Station and roundhouse. Johnson is also proud of the city’s landscaping of the Martin Street corridor and wants the city administration to make tourism promotion a high priority.

“We have so many things that people love to come to our downtown,” says Johnson. “Our town is older and the buildings are older and they’re owned by local people.”

Next week the Greater Martinsburg-Berkeley County Chamber of Commerce will devote a special program to historic preservation in their region.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM