Martinsburg elects first female mayor, Harriet Johnson

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Martinsburg City Councilmember Harriet Johnson (D) has made history on Tuesday, being elected as the city’s first female mayor.

There were six mayoral candidates in the municipal elections on July 28, including one other woman, Misty Francis. Johnson won 35.5% of the votes.

She will succeed George Karos, who held the seat since 2000. He announced that he wouldn’t be seeking a sixth term in Nov. 2019.

Two days ago, Johnson posted the following on her campaign’s Facebook page:

“I would like to state once more that my goal as your Mayor will be to take our City of Martinsburg to the next level. I want to be transparent and help our citizens see the work that we are doing each day to make our community better. I want to encourage economic development for good jobs for our citizens. I want to make our community a destination to live, work, play and shop. I want to make our city the best town in the State of West Virginia.” Harriet Johnson on July 26, 2020

