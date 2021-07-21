Martinsburg City Council ready to choose new mayor

The city of Martinsburg awaits the decision of city council in choosing a new mayor to replace Harriet Johnson who was laid to rest last week.

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Martinsburg City Council is getting down to the business of choosing a new mayor.

Harriet Johnson, the first female to run city hall in the 234-year history of the Berkeley County seat, was laid to rest last week. She died suddenly of a medical emergency. There are ten candidates for mayor, at least two of whom are on city council — Ward 2 Councilman Kevin Knowles and Ward 3 Councilman Ken Collinson. Whoever is chosen, city residents want the new mayor to carry on Johnson’s legacy.

Debbie Mudge works in downtown Martinsburg and says Johnson was “so supportive of the small business person downtown and she loved her city and spent much of her effort in promoting all the things that Martinsburg has to offer”.

City Attorney Kin Sayre will choose a member of council to preside over tonight’s meeting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.