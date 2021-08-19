Martinsburg City Council has four candidates to fill Ward 2 vacancy

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The City of Martinsburg hopes to fill its vacancy on the city council in the coming weeks.

The Ward 2 seat held by now current Mayor Kevin Knowles has received four applicants — Shari Persad, Carissa Traxler, William Jones, and David Haarberg. Haarberg chairs the Ward 2 Neighborhood Improvement Association. Wednesday was the deadline to submit names to the council. Mayor Knowles says each applicant will receive thorough consideration and he anticipates a decision on his council replacement early next month.

“Council will make that decision before that September 9 regular council meeting as to who the new council person will be,” said Knowles.

Knowles is just now settling into the mayor’s office. He was the Council’s choice to fill the vacancy left by the death of former Mayor Harriet Johnson earlier this summer.