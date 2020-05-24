Martinsburg church hosts drive-in memorial day service

MARTINSBURG, Wv (WDVM) – Crossroads Community Church held their drive-in Memorial Day service on Sunday with an estimated 1,000 people filling their parking lot.

The church encouraged visitors to stay in their cars while the entire service was broadcasted through their car radios.

Crossroads Church’s pastor Derick Amsler said the church didn’t originally start inside of a building, so they don’t need an open church to still participate in their community.

“In a season where there is so much hopelessness, let’s get the people together,” Amsler said. “Let’s serve the city, let’s serve the community, let’s power with local organizations who are bringing hope and food and shelter to children in need around Jefferson and Berkeley county.”

Amsler said him and the church board are continuing to monitor local guidelines and only plan to reopen their doors when they are sure it’s safe.

“I’ve never seen anything like this at least not in my lifetime,” Amsler said. “But I know that chaos and pandemics is not new to society. As a matter of fact, that’s what the church was born for.”

“Amsler said they have no definitive plans to have another drive-in service, but they’re excited to have their church’s doors open sooner rather than later