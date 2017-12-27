Martinsburg applies for $50K grant for water plant alert system

The City of Martinsburg is looking to install better security measures for one of its water plants.

Officials say the city has applied for a $50,000 grant for an early warning system for the Kilmer Springs Water Plant on Baltimore Street.

Officials say Kilmer Springs, and the other plant in the city, serve more than 6,000 customers.

They say the system would be able to test directly from the water springs, in real time. It will detect PH levels and other factors.

“Oil, is a big factor here at the Kilmer Plant because of close proximity to 81 passing. [There is also] a lot of expansion in this area so the potential is greater now that what it ever was,” said Steve Knipe, the Utilities Director for the City of Martinsburg.

The city hopes to hear news about the grant early next year, and if it is awarded, plans for installation could begin by summer.