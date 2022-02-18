March pickleball tournament in Inwood to raise funds for Martinsburg Rotary’s community causes

Enthusiastic pickleball players in Inwood, West Virginia participate in a tournament that helps raise funds for the Martinsburg Rotary Club’s community projects.

INWOOD, W.Va. (WDVM) — The latest craze on the pickleball courts in Berkeley County is a tournament set for March 12 and 13. Aside from the exercise and fun, the tournament entrance fees go to important community causes through the Martinsburg Rotary Club.

The tournament is not until next month, but it is attracting participants from far and wide, and it’s all for a community cause. It’s a new sport gaining tremendous popularity.

“Children’s causes are especially close to our heart,” says Steve Truax, president of the Martinsburg Rotary. “We have a large dictionary project, every third-grade student in the county gets their own personal dictionary.”

It’s just one way Rotary is helping kids. Proceeds from the pickleball tournament on March 12 and 13 at the Randy Smith center in Inwood, make it all possible, along with generous corporate sponsorships from the local trucking company, DOT Foods. The Rotary helps kids in far reaches of the globe too.



“You’ll see we’ve done foreign projects as well,” says Rob Lowe, pickleball tournament director. “We help putting wells in Third World countries. We have shelter boxes that we send in devastated areas through inclement weather like Hatai, for instance.”

And these charitable projects benefit from the popularity of pickleball.

“There’s no barrier about finances, or social,” says Lowe. “It’s just a great group of people that network together.”

Club president Truax said pickleball may have overtaken golf as the charitable event of choice for Rotarians.

“It’s an athletic sport that is not too competitive,” Truax explains. “All manner of people can participate in it. It’s fun. It’s healthy. It has attracted a great group of people.”

The Rotary Club says the real winners of this tournament are the community causes that benefit.

Along with entry fees for the tournament, the success of the Rotary Club community projects is supported by generous corporate sponsors.