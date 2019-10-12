Many people came out for the grand reopening of the Maryland Theatre Performing Arts Center

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– The playing of the National Anthem kicked off the celebration for the grand reopening of the Maryland Theatre where hundreds gathered in the new Performing Arts Center.

“All the things lined up right. We had the state, the county, the city, and the citizens came together to just do the same thing, to rebuild the new facility,” said Benito Vattelana, president of the Maryland Theatre Board of Directors.

The effort to build the space started with a 2 year, $15 million fundraising campaign, which was fulfilled.

“It’s taken a lot of hands in the pot, a lot of late nights and a whole lot of funding. And we’re just elated to be at this point,” said Jessica Green, executive director of the Maryland Theatre.

The Performing Arts Center has six new spaces, which include more concessions, dressing rooms, and a ballroom. Maryland Theatre officials say having more space will be a major benefit.

“And if you had to take a break, or get to the concessions, you had to choose what you were going to do. With this facility, there are several levels of concessions now, so when people come out the theatre, they can enjoy refreshments or other rest areas,” said Vattelana.

Gov. Hogan was in attendance and says he was happy to see multiple entities work together to make the project become a reality.

“The renovation of this great, historic theatre, really is a catalyst of the whole downtown redevelopment,” said Hogan.

During the ceremony, a time capsule that is set to be open in 50 years was put on the wall.

“In that time capsule is just a little bit of a story of why we did this. And hopefully when they open that, they’ll recognize the value and the fruits of all the labor that has come together and they’ll see the fruition and maybe take on another project, said Vattelana.