Many line the streets of downtown Greencastle for Sidewalk Days

GREENCASTLE, Pa. (WDVM)– On Friday many people came to downtown Greencastle for Sidewalk Days.

The annual event brings thousands of people from all over for the occasion. There were over 100 vendors lined up along Baltimore and South Carlise Streets showing off their products. In addition to the merchants, people had the chance to eat food, while also listening to music. Dane Hildebrand, from Renu Solar in Harrisburg, says he enjoys coming every year because he enjoys talking to the people in town.

“I’m a people person, and I just enjoy talking to everybody. And actually I learn more from people that I talk to than I do from doing my own research because they’ll ask questions that I don’t know and what I don’t know is what I have to go learn,” said Hildebrand.

Sidewalk Days continues Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.