Manna Food Center hosts its annual MLK food drive

GAITHERSBURG, Md (WDVM)– In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday the Manna Food center held its annual MLK service weekend food drive.

The MLK service weekend food drive is one of the biggest food drives the organization hosts each year. This year manna partnered up with 19 Giant stores across the county collecting food from 9 A.M to 3 P.M.

Local officials and volunteers all came out to support the organization and help donate food for people in need. According to the organization over 60,000 residents are living with food insecurity.

“Here we are at the Kentlands giant in Gaithersburg this is my second year doing it I take a lot of pride in the amount of carts that we get filled here which is a testament to the generosity of the people in this area,” said Gaithersburg Mayor Jud Ashman.

Last year, the Manna Food center served over 30,000 residents with the help of community donations.

To find out how you can get involved and help the community visit mannafood.org/give-help.