Manassas Park opens its first ever library

MANASSAS PARK, V.a (WDVM) — Today, the City of Manassas Park opened its first ever library.

Once a golf course clubhouse, now a public library, the City is thrilled to bring a new amenity to the community.

“Oh this is wonderful, we are a very close knit community, strong family ties here, and having our own library is very important to us” said Mayor Jeanette Rishell.

Today is historic for the Manassas community.

“This is a very historic moment for our community. We became a city in 1976, the last municipality in Virginia, and since 1976 we haven’t had our own library, so this is our first library in the history of our city so we’re very excited about that” said Laszlo Palko, city manager of Manassas Park.

The library, located in Blooms Park, features books and DVDs that can be rented out, wifi, and also provides residents with access to online tutoring programs. To access these resources, all you need is a library card.

“As long as they have a library card with them, they are more than able to access them for free. They can get that library card by coming in and getting a physical card or they can get a temporary e-card if they need immediate access online” said Holly Ritchie, library director.

Residents can use the programs at the library or at home.

In 2023, the City will open its permanent library location located downtown as part of a city hall surrounded by retail shops and restaurants.

“This is what we call a transitional or interim library, as they mayor said we acquired this property about a year ago, and there was no plans for use of this facility. Since we knew we needed to establish a neighborhood library, we started with this until we could get the downtown library” Palko stated.

Until then, the community is encouraged to come check out their new library.