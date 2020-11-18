Manassas Park City Schools returning to virtual learning

MANASSAS PARK, Va. (WDVM) — Manassas Park City Public Schools will return to virtual learning starting November 23 after a unanimous vote Monday night from the School Board.

During the School Board meeting, board members expressed concern regarding the rising confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the area, leading them to reexamine their hybrid learning model and keep students virtual until COVID-19 cases are under control.

In a news release, MPCS said “The desire to stay ahead of any potential outbreak in the division directed the revision in in-person return dates.”

During the meeting, MPCS chair, Deborah McIntyre-Yurkovich said, “Based on the metrics, as well as concerning the safety of our students, and knowing that cases are increasing, knowing that there are concerns about people not social distancing over the holidays, and just being mindful of that. I’m certainly in support of the recommendation this evening.”

Following McIntyre-Yurkovich’s comments, the board unanimously voted 4-0 to return to virtual instruction.

As of now, students will head back: