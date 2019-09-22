Manassas man dies in Fauquier County crash

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A Manassas man died in a two-car crash in Fauquier County Friday.

Brian Recinos, 19, was a passenger in a Ford F-450 that was involved in a crash around one o’clock Friday afternoon on Route 612 near Aquia Road. According to Virginia State Police, the truck was heading north on Route 612 when it ran off the road. The driver over-corrected and hit another truck causing it to overturned into an embankment. Recinos was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford F-450, Brayan Moreira-Saravia, 19, of Brandywine, Md., suffered minor injuries in the crash. Authorities say Moreira-Saravia was wearing a seat-belt.

The driver of the other truck involved was not injured. The crash remains under investigation.