Manassas man charged in store robbery

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) – Prince William County Police have arrested a 20-year-old man for a robbery at a 7-Eleven store on Dec. 2.

20-year-old Walter Benjamin Franco was arrested and charged with robbery after stealing merchandise from the store and striking an employee, police said.

According to Prince William County Police, Franco took several items from the store and fled the scene. But before leaving, he argued with an employee and then physically assaulted that employee. Police said the victim was left with minor injuries.

During the investigation, officers said they located the suspect nearby and detained him.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-7000.