Manassas man charged for allegedly sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)-- Look out Hagerstown, there's a new set of wheels hitting the road and it's on a mission.

"We got the van to deliver locally to all our community,” said Tricked Out Treats Owner Lauren Miller. “Since all this started people aren't coming out as much, we wanted to be able to provide our treats and goodies but bring them to their home instead so they didn't have to come out."