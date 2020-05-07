Manassas man charged for allegedly sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — A Manassas man has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl back in 2011.
58-year-old John Moretti is charged with indecent liberties and forcible sodomy after Prince William County Police investigated the girl’s claims.
The victim claims Moretti sexually assaulted her between November 2011 and November 2013 several times starting when she was just 10 years old. Police believe the suspect and the victim knew each other. Moretti is being held without bond.
