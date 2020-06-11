Man wanted in shooting investigation

23-year-old Tyree Rashad Henderson is wanted for malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

WOODBRIDGE, Va (WDVM) — Around 2 o’clock Wednesday morning, officers responded to the Bayvue Apartments located in Woodbridge to investigate a ‘shots fired’ call.

Following the investigation, the accused was identified as 23-year-old Tyree Rashad Henderson, and he is wanted by police. During the investigation, responding officers located a 31-year-old woman outside in the common area of the complex suffering from serious gun shot wounds. Officers searched the area for Henderson, but he was not located.

