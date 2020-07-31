Man wanted for stabbing in Romney now in custody

ROMNEY, W.Va. (WDVM) — A Romney man wanted for a stabbing incident at a Purgitsville Pike home is behind bars.

Wes Allen Barrett is being held on a $100,000 bond at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail, according to the Hampshire County Sheriff. He is charged with attempted murder at a residence near the corner of Purgitsville Pike and Fleming Road. The victim sustained stab wounds to the chest and arm but is expected to recover.

John Allan Barrett was also arrested at the time on an order from the Hampshire County Drug Court.