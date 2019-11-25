Man shot in Hagerstown, suffers life-threatening injuries

Hagerstown City Police says officers arrived on scene just before 4 p.m. Monday.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Police confirm a 20-year-old man was shot along the 700 block of Dale St in Hagerstown Monday afternoon. He has life-threatening injuries.

Hagerstown City Police says officers got to the scene just before 4 p.m.

Shortly after, the victim arrived at the police station with gunshot wounds and was taken to Meritus Medical Center.

Police did not release a description of a suspect.

This story will be updated.