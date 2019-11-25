Man shot in Hagerstown, suffers life-threatening injuries

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Police confirm a 20-year-old man was shot along the 700 block of Dale St in Hagerstown Monday afternoon. He has life-threatening injuries.
Hagerstown City Police says officers got to the scene just before 4 p.m.
Shortly after, the victim arrived at the police station with gunshot wounds and was taken to Meritus Medical Center.
Police did not release a description of a suspect.
This story will be updated.
