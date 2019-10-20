Man shot multiple times in Frederick overnight

Officers found the man and he was transported to a local hospital.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – A man suffered multiple gunshot wounds in Frederick early Sunday morning, according to police.

Frederick Police say officers responded to a shots fired call along Baker Pl. West around 12:37 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers found the man and he was transported to a local hospital. He has since been treated and released.

FPD is urging anyone who may have information about the incident to contact the department.