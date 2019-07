MT. VERNON, Va. — Fairfax County police are investigating the shooting of a man near Buckman Court and Jenna Lee Ave last night.

Officers are investigating after a man was shot near Buckman Ct & Janna Lee Ave in the Mt Vernon area. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening. Initially this does not appear to be random. We don't believe it's gang-related at this time. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/eybA4F0GNq — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) July 16, 2019

Police say he was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This story is developing and we will update as details become available.