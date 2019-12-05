Man sentenced for role in alleged violations at Eastern Regional Jail

Robert Crabill, 30, was sentenced to not less than three, no more than 10 years in prison at Berkeley County Circuit Court.

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — There were mixed emotions in the courtroom Thursday morning, as Berkeley County Circuit Court Judge Lorensen sentenced Robert Crabill, 30, to not less than three, no more than 10 years in prison for his role in alleged violations that broke out during his time at Eastern Regional Jail.

“He pleaded guilty to felony unlawful assault on a correctional officer, threatening a public official and possession of a weapon in jail,” said Berkeley County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, Kevin Watson. “He was sentenced to two felony offenses of those three to be consecutive.”

Diana Seifert was among those who showed up to listen in on the fate of her nephew, “He’s not a violent person on the streets. He doesn’t go out fighting and beating up people. He just has a drug problem and he needs help with it,” Seifert said.

Standing in front of Judge Lorensen, Crabill tearfully said he was sorry for his actions, and that if he could, he would take it back.

Seifert added, “Outside he’s the kindest person. He’d do anything for anybody.”