Man in custody after entering middle school with hammer

LOUNDON COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County police took a man into custody after apprehending him in Stone Hill Middle School in Ashburn. The man had entered the school with a hammer, according to police.

The school was placed in lockdown after the man entered, and police say they responded to the call at approximately 12:17 p.m. They say they had previously been responding to a call in the 23000 block of Cypress Glen Square in Ashburn regarding a person with a hammer trying to enter a home.

Police say they found the man in an empty classroom and took him into custody without incident.

Police state that the investigation is still ongoing.