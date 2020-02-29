Man found with nearly 50 lbs of drugs in his trunk

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM)– A man was taken into custody after officials found nearly 50 pounds of drugs in his car.

41-year old Lamonte Young Sr. was pulled over for having illegally tinted windows when Frederick County sheriff’s deputies found 46.6 pounds of cocaine and 3.2 pounds of Fentanyl in the trunk.

Young has been charged with two counts each of drug possession, possession with intent to distribute, possession of a large number of narcotics, and importing narcotics into the state. This situation remains under investigation. Young is being held in the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

