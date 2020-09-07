Man found with gunshot wound on Frederick County walking path, per police

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Detectives are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound on the walking path behind Waterview Court in the Waterside community.
First responders were called to the area around 8:45 p.m. Sunday. Detectives say the man was found and brought to Shock Trauma in Baltimore in serious condition.
The victim has not yet been identified and the incident is still under investigation. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call detectives at (301) 600-7134.
