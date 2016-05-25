Man found guilty on rape charges

A jury in Franklin County found a Shippensburg man guilty of raping an unconscious woman.

Court documents show that Luke Macgregor Wilbur admitted to police that he drove the victim, a mutual friend, home from a party and had sex with her while she was passed out on the couch in August of 2015.

The victim told police that she did not consent to intercourse and the last thing she remembers is the car ride home. 

Wilbur’s sentencing is set for September. 

