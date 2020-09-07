Man found dead in Montgomery Village apartment parking lot

Tips can be called to Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll free at 1-866-477-8477

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A person is dead after an officer discovered the body while on another call Sunday morning.

An officer with the Montgomery County Department of Police was investigating an unrelated call for service when he found an unresponsive man lying face down in an apartment parking lot in the 9300 block of Willow Creek Drive.

The victim, 37-year-old Mark Earl Leonard Webb, was found with a gunshot wound. According to a news release, the officer attempted lifesaving measures, but Webb was declared dead on the scene.

The Department is investigating this case as a homicide and is urging anyone who has information about this homicide to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.

For people who wish to remain anonymous, Crime Solvers of Montgomery County is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of a suspect (s).

Tips can be called to Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll free at 1-866-477-8477.