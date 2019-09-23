Man fatally attacked at Great Frederick Fair identified

Frederick County, Md. (WDVM) — The man who was assaulted and later died of his injuries at the Great Frederic Fair has been identified.

Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins identified the man as 59-year-old John Weed, of Mount Airy, Md. Jenkins says Weed was at the fair with his sister and other family members when he was “savagely attacked.”

Investigators do believe it was unprovoked. Jenkins says because the man died the two suspects, an unnamed 15-year-old and 16-year-old could face manslaughter or murder charges.

Jenkins also confirmed that the suspects were brothers.

