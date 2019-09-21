Man falls 25 feet from tree stand in Poolesville

POOLESVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A man fell around 25 feet from a tree stand in Poolesville this afternoon, fire and rescue officials say.
The man suffered serious injuries as a result of the fall. It happened in a rural area of the town, along W. Offutt Rd. and W. Willard Rd. around 3 p.m. Friday afternoon.
Several units responded to the remote scene, including a Maryland State
Police helicopter that airlifted the man to a hospital.
