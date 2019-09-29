Man dies in Boyds car crash

MCPD confirms 35-year-old Stephen Feny was driving on Darnestown Road when his car hit two utility poles and went off the road.

BOYDS, Md. (WDVM) – Montgomery County Police say a man died in a car crash in Boyds, Maryland Saturday night.

MCPD confirms 35-year-old Stephen Feny was driving on Darnestown Road when his car hit two utility poles and went off the road. The crash happened around 9 p.m. Crews are working to repair the downed power lines.

Police are still investigating the crash and urge anyone who has any information on the crash to contact police.

